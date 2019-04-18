President holds meeting with Ombudsman

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting on April 18 with Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan.

During the meeting Sarkissian and Tatoyan discussed the activities of the Ombudsman’s Office, cooperation with international organizations, as well as the fate of the Armenian nationals who are currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan and the processes aimed at returning them to Armenia, Sarkissian’s office said in a readout.

