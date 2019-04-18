President of Artsakh receives delegation led by chairman of Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 18 received the delegation of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee led by chairman Ishkhan Zakaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian summer games to be held in Artsakh in 2019 were on the discussion agenda.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

