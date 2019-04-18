Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 April

President of Artsakh receives delegation led by chairman of Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee


YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 18 received the delegation of the Pan-Armenian Games' World Committee led by chairman Ishkhan Zakaryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian summer games to be held in Artsakh in 2019 were on the discussion agenda.

State minister Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration