LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-04-19
LONDON, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.22% to $1856.00, copper price up by 0.20% to $6488.00, lead price up by 0.64% to $1961.50, nickel price up by 1.12% to $13090.00, tin price down by 0.46% to $20560.00, zinc price down by 2.33% to $2832.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 3.47% to $34750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
