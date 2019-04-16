NSS Director awards Police Chief with badge

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan awarded Police Chief, Police Colonel Valery Osipyan with a badge for the contribution to the security of the Republic of Armenia.

The awarding ceremony took place today on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the establishment of the Police of Armenia.

The NSS chief also handed over awards to a number of Police officers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan