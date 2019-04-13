Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s heavyweight weightlifter Simon Martirosyan has won the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) European Championship in Batumi, Georgia with a 424kg clean and jerk result.

This is Martirosyan’s second EWF title, first being in 2017. Earlier in 2016, he won silver in the 2016 summer Olympics.

The 22-year-old has also won gold at the 2018 World Championship.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




