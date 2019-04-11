Nikol Pashinyan sees repatriation through making Armenia a country of opportunities

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. For the new authorities of Armenia it’s very important that the country becomes center of consolidation, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Strasburg.

“I am very glad for during this entire time you did not leave Armenia in mid even for a second, and this means that it’s just a matter of time when you will physically be in Armenia”, he said.

Speaking about repatriation, Pashinyan noted that they think it will be possible by making Armenia a country of opportunities, so as each Armenian is able to realize his skills and talent.

He reaffirmed that the process has kicked off in Armenia. “The citizen of Armenia is the top authority and no one doubts in that”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that they aim to make the country a country of opportunities.

He underlined that labor is the key factor for that. Consistent efforts are necessary for reaching any goal.

The PM presented to the representatives of the Armenian community the reform and the social projects implemented in Armenia during the last months.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan