No foreign force has been involved in Armenia’s revolution of love and solidarity, says PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. No foreign force has been involved in the revolution that have taken place in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Q&A session at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on April 11, reports Armenpress.

He stated that not a colorful revolution, but a revolution of love and solidarity has taken place in Armenia, and the talk is about the political subtext. “The matter is that no foreign political force has been involved in our revolution. No one can show any foreign involvement in our domestic processes, that’s impossible. Sorry, but this is a matter of national dignity for us, for me as well, and it’s very important to record that democracy really derives from the thinking of our people”, Pashinyan said.

He said Armenia’s revolution is not directed against any country or organization. The people of Armenia carried out the revolution for the sake of their free and happy future. “We plan to develop our relations with all our international partners. Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and at the moment we are chairing in the organization. We will do everything we can to make the structure more efficient”, he said.

Commenting on Armenia’s relations with Russia, the PM assured that these relations are of strategic nature, and Armenia will do everything to develop these relations. “In terms of the security system, we are a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and will do everything to make our membership to this organization more effective. We have wonderful relations with the EU, and this has a very concrete reason: the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the EU, its content are in full accordance with the agenda of our government, with the agenda we are going to implement in our country”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

