Armenian PM arrives at Palace of Europe in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived at the Palace of Europe, the seat of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) President Liliane Maury Pasquier and Secretary General Wojciech Sawicki welcomed Pashinyan at the entrance. Pashinyan signed the Golden Book of the Council of Europe upon entering the HQ.

After a meeting with President of PACE Liliane Maury Pasquier, the Armenian PM will also have a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland. The sides will then deliver a joint press conference.

