Patrick Fiori, Helen Segara and other singers to perform in Yerevan dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of Aznavour

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. A concert will be held at Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex on May 26 dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of late legendary singer Charles Aznavour. ARMENPRESS reports during the evening called “For you, Armenia”, famous and beloved French singers, such as Patrick Fiori, Helen Segara, Lea Castel, Slimane, Kate Ryan, Raffi Arto and others will perform during the concert. The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, headed by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Eduard Topchyan, will accompany the French artists.

The singers will perform not only Aznavour’s songs, but also their own.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan