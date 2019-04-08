Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

13-year-old car crash victim airlifted to Yerevan hospital in first medevac of new air ambulance


YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. A day after the introduction of the air medical service in Armenia, the very first patient of the air ambulance was transported from a remote province of the country to a Yerevan hospital.

The patient is a 13-year-old child who suffered serious injuries in a car crash. He was airlifted to the Erebuni Medical Center.

