Natalia Oreiro arrives in Armenia for April 7 concert

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. Singer and actress Natalia Oreiro has arrived to Armenia for her upcoming live concert in Yerevan.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Oreiro said this is her first visit to the country.

“I’ve come with great expectations. I know a lot about Armenia. There is a large Armenian community in Argentina”, she said. In addition, it’s about a month that I haven’t seen my family. Armenia will be our meeting place”, she said.

Oreiro will perform live on April 7 in Yerevan’s Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

