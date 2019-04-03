Armenia awards Bulgarian politician Vezhdi Rashidov for Spitak earthquake aid

YEREVAN, APRIL 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Bulgaria Armen Sargsyan hosted on April 2 Vezhdi Rashidov, chair of the Bulgarian Parliament’s Culture and Healthcare Committee to award the latter a certificate of gratitude on behalf of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situation for his humanitarian aid and financial assistance to Armenia for eliminating the consequences of the deadly Spitak earthquake, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

The awarding ceremony took place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the earthquake.

At the time Armenia was hit by the earthquake, Rashidov was traveling on a tour for his exhibitions as a sculptor. Upon hearing the news, he and his friends decided to donate all proceeds from the exhibition, around 60,000 dollars, to Armenia to help the victims. He then traveled to the disaster zone personally.

Rashidov is a former Minister of Culture of Bulgaria who has traveled to Armenia in this capacity to promote bilateral ties. The Armenian Ambassador emphasized Rashidov’s contribution to the development of relations and noted that he has been awarded the Gold Medal of the Armenian Ministry of Culture.

Rashidov thanked the Government and people of Armenia for appreciating his contribution and keeping the historic memory bright.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan