Aram I visits Armenian humanitarian mission in Aleppo, Syria

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I visited the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria today on April 1, the press service of the Catholicosate reported.

Armenia sent humanitarian sappers and medics to Aleppo, Syria in early February 2019.

In a video posted online, Aram I is seen delivering remarks, greeting and praising the Armenian humanitarian mission’s presence in Syria.

Aram I traveled to Syria for the re-consecration of a 15th century Armenian church in Aleppo that was recently restored following an attack by the Islamic State in 2015.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan