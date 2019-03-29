Armenian Deputy PM chairs Eurasian Economic Council session – next session to be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARECH 29, ARMENPRESS. The regular session of the Eurasian Economic Council took place in Moscow, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan who is on a working visit in Russia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM of Armenia, 46 issues were on the agenda of the session, which particularly referred to future integration processes in EAEU, project implementation tools, digitalization, as well as elimination of technical obstacles for mutual trade with 3rd countries. During the session the negotiation process on free trade with a number of countries was touched upon.

During the session it was decided that the next session of the Eurasian Economic council will take place in Yerevan on April 29.

