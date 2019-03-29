Evolution and Artificial Intelligence scientific conference launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. World’s leading scientists, experts touched upon the global development trends and agenda of evolution and artificial intelligence during an international scientific conference in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

International scientific conference ‘Evolution and Artificial Intelligence’ has launched today and will last until April 3.

“The best specialists attending this small scientific conference are engaged in mathematical modeling, in other words, are dealing with the brain of artificial intelligence and evolution. They can talk about how they see the world in 50, 100 years. If we just want to deal with the simple reproduction of key scientific achievements recorded in the world, we will always be left behind that train. In order to compete and be the best, the leader, we need to learn and accept that best”, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian told reporters.

He stated that he will always assist such scientific conferences and informed that another important conference will take place in Dilijan in early June which will be attended by the best specialists of different fields from different parts of the world.

The President once again noted that if they want to become one of the world’s developed countries in 10-20 or 30 years, they must seriously deal with the education and upbringing of children so that they will have a special place in the global business, political field and technological platform.

Talking about artificial intelligence, the President said there is no need to be scared of that, it will not limit the person’s work, will not take it, but will contribute to the human development. “The same worry existed when the computers were created, but we see that computers have created a huge industry in the world. When children are asked what kind of specialist they want to become, some of them state diplomat and the rest – programmer. Artificial intelligence is going to help the people, will make them powerful so that they will be engaged in their main activities for which they have been created, in other words with the creative activity. I am confident that when the artificial intelligence develops, the number of jobs will increase. In fact it’s a way of using mathematically regulated huge information source, nothing more. We will only move forward by artificial intelligence, biology”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Shanghai Biomedical Center’s representative Ao Ping assured that the achievements of science and technology should used with responsibility. “Artificial intelligence is going to contribute to human development and progress, but any scientific achievement can become a disaster in case of irresponsibility. I hope people will use it right and will only benefit from that”, Ao Ping said.

Leading experts and scientists from US, China, Japan, France, Italy, Spain and other countries arrived in Armenia to participate in the scientific conference.

The conference is being carried out by the Artem Alikhanyan National Scientific Laboratory with the support of the Armenian government, UATE and Support to SME Development in Armenia program.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan