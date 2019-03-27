Armenian PM announces share of importing companies with dominant position in market has decreased

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The government has recorded major success in the process of eradicating monopolies in Armenia. The share of a number of companies with a dominant position in the market has decreased, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the parliamentary debate of the report on the implementation process of the government’s action plan, reports Armenpress.

“Monopolies should be eradicated in Armenia. And we at the political level have taken steps in order to have very concrete achievements in this area. During several months of 2018 the share of the largest sugar importing company in the market comprised 78% against the previous 95%. The share of the largest banana importing company was 30% against the previous 57%. The share of the largest fuel importing company comprised 29% compared to the previous 43%, and that of the diesel fuel – 29% against the previous 51%. I consider these figures important not only from the perspective that the competitive situation has been improved, but also from the perspective that the competitive situation has not been improved by breaking the backbone of the previously operating companies”, he said.

Pashinyan noted that these companies continued normally operating, but at the same time a field was opened for other companies. The PM said this is the next key outcome of the government.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan