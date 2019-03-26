Armenia construction volumes total 10,7 billion in January

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Construction volumes grew 22,1% in Armenia in January 2019, totaling 10,7 billion drams.

However, against 2018’s indicator (9,3 billion drams), a question arises – how could the growth be so big when by comparing these figures a very little pace of growth comes up.

ARMENPRESS reached out to Marian Petrosyan, Head of the Construction Statistics Department of the Statistical Committee for comment.

“Construction volume figures are presented at current prices of the current time period”, she said, adding that growth or drop is calculated by comparable prices.

“Therefore, capital investments (construction) price index in January 2019 against January 2018 totaled 93,5%, including construction dismantling works – 94,6%, equipment (materials) – 97,9%, other spending – 83%”, Petrosyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan