Baku shopping mall under evacuation amid major fire


YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. A major fire has broken out in one of Baku’s shopping centers.

10 firefighting engines are dispatched to the Diklas shopping center in the Azerbaijani capital, local media reported.

The building is currently being evacuated.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




