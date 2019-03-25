Armenia can become regional technological hub – WITSA Chairman

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received on March 25 Chairman of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) Yvonne Chiu.

Greeting the guest Tigran Avinyan noted that the 23rd global forum of World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT-2019) is one of the key events of the year for Armenia and will organized at the highest level.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy PM, thanking for the reception, Yvonne Chiu said that she is impressed by the technological potential of Armenia and expressed an opinion that Armenia can become a regional technological hub.

Tigran Avinyan presented the investment and business environment of Armenia, emphasizing that WCIT-2019 is an excellent opportunity for the businessmen of the 82 member states to better examine Armenia, discover its investment potentials, as well as establish cooperation with Armenian companies.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan