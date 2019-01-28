Top officials of Armenia and Artsakh pay tribute to memory of fallen soldiers in Yerablur Pantheon

YEREVAN, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Armenian Armed Forces, the top leadership of Armenia and Artsakh, including Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Defense minister Davit Tonoyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, His Holiness Garegin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and other officials, visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of Armenians who gave their lives for the independence of the Homeland, reports Armenpress.

They laid flowers at the graves of Commander (Sparapet) Vazgen Sargsyan, Commander Andranik and the memorial for the soldiers fallen at the Artsakh war.

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Armenian Army’s establishment on January 28. On January 28, 1992, the Government adopted the “On the Defense Ministry of Armenia” historic decision, heralding the formation of the Armenian Army. In May of 1992, the ministry held the first drafting, laying the foundation for the stable tradition of drafting conscription servicemen to the Army.

An awarding ceremony will be held in the Presidential Palace on the Army Day.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan