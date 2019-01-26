Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 January

Sarkissian denies having plans to create political party


YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has denied rumors on having plans to establish a political party.

“The President of Armenia does not plan to create a [political] party or to directly or indirectly endorse any party,” Sarkissian said in response to a question from 24News today.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration