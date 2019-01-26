Sarkissian denies having plans to create political party
YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has denied rumors on having plans to establish a political party.
“The President of Armenia does not plan to create a [political] party or to directly or indirectly endorse any party,” Sarkissian said in response to a question from 24News today.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 18:12 Catholicos Aram I, Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan hold meeting at Great House of Cilicia HQ
- 18:10 Sarkissian denies having plans to create political party
- 17:57 Armenian President offers condolences on Michel Legrand’s passing
- 16:54 Trump concedes to temporarily end shutdown of federal government
- 16:47 ‘Well above the world average’ – Armenia ranked 47th among 180 countries in 2019 Economic Freedom Index
- 16:27 President holds meeting with ARF leaders
- 16:05 'We are entering a new world where quantum approach will lead', says Armenian president
- 15:33 Fugitive Armenian-Iranian arrested in Yerevan
- 14:56 Chicago-bound Air India plane makes emergency landing in Kazakhstan
- 14:26 Former employees demand Yerevan Zoo director to step down
- 13:42 Vice-president of Armenian Eagles: United Armenia party dies in prison
- 13:38 Military development is absolute priority, Pashinyan tells top brass
- 13:15 Artsakh reports 250 ceasefire breaches by Azerbaijan in 6 days
- 12:51 Yerevan plans construction of bypass roads to facilitate traffic
- 12:37 Everyone in Armenia is proud of Legrand’s global fame, French ambassador says
- 11:43 Oscar-winning composer Michel Legrand dead at 86
- 11:34 Minor fire breaks out at ministry HQ in downtown Yerevan, no injuries
- 11:20 Sarkissian congratulates President of India on Republic Day
- 10:56 European Stocks - 25-01-19
- 10:55 US stocks up - 25-01-19
- 10:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-01-19
- 10:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 25-01-19
- 10:49 Oil Prices Down - 25-01-19
- 01.25-21:40 Catholicos of All Armenians wishes success to Ararat Mirzoyan
- 01.25-17:30 New Ambassador of Uruguay presents copy of credentials to Armenian deputy FM
- 01.25-17:25 Armenian minister, ADB delegation discuss cooperation opportunities in tourism sector
- 01.25-17:24 New Ambassador of Turkmenistan presents credentials to Armenian President
- 01.25-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-01-19
- 01.25-17:15 Asian Stocks - 25-01-19
- 01.25-17:11 Armenian, Russian PMs hold meeting in Moscow
- 01.25-17:10 Aliyev conversation proceeded within framework of earlier public statements, Pashinyan says
- 01.25-16:58 Preparations for Pashinyan’s official visit to Germany underway
- 01.25-16:31 Armenian PM comments on latest meeting with Azerbaijani president
- 01.25-16:20 ‘Any decision must be acceptable for Venezuela’s people’ – Armenian PM on Venezuelan crisis
- 01.25-15:36 Expert says NK conflict settlement without Artsakh’s participation is impossible
12:38, 01.21.2019
Viewed 2337 times ‘I feel like I’m an honorary Armenian’: Serena Williams starts learning Armenian
14:29, 01.20.2019
Viewed 2334 times Armenian resort town included in Top 5 winter destinations in CIS
12:32, 01.24.2019
Viewed 1910 times Armenia, Hong Kong establish visa-free travel regime
17:23, 01.19.2019
Viewed 1452 times Commemorative event on 12th anniversary of Hrant Dink’s death kicks off in Istanbul
16:17, 01.21.2019
Viewed 1429 times Pashinyan meets businessmen in Zurich, discusses opportunities to implement various investment programs in Armenia