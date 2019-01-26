Sarkissian congratulates President of India on Republic Day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Republic Day, the Armenian president’s office said.

Republic Day is celebrated in India on January 26. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect.

“President Armen Sarkissian expressed conviction that through joint efforts of the two countries it will be possible to convey new quality and content to the bilateral cooperation between Armenia and India in the political, economic and cultural areas”, Sarkissian’s office said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan