Expert says NK conflict settlement without Artsakh’s participation is impossible


YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot have any progress without the participation of Artsakh, Ruben Safrastyan – Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies, said during a press conference, reports Armenpress.

“I have no major expectations that a new development will take place in 2019 in the negotiation process on the Artsakh conflict. I don’t think there are preconditions for that. The negotiation process can become real only when Artsakh becomes a main participant of the negotiation process. Therefore, I don’t think that we will see real developments in the Artsakh conflict”, the expert on Oriental studies said.

