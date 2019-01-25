Transparency International recommends immediate revision of election procedure of Corruption Prevention Center members

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center has submitted recommendations to the Parliament of Armenia and the Government with the purpose of carrying out effective combat against corruption and having successes.

Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center project leader Varuzhan Hoktanyan said at a discussion entitled “Anti-Corruption Agenda for Armenia” that combating corruption should be systematic and should encompass all sectors, however in order to make it effective it is required to initiate studies of corruption risks and envisage preventive actions in all public administration bodies.

He also recommended immediate revision of the election of members of the Corruption Prevention Commission.

“The election of the commission’s members must be reserved for the lawmakers of the National Assembly that was formed through a nationwide election,” he said.

He also argues that the list of assets subject to public disclosure in asset declarations of officials should be expanded.

Transparency International Anti-Corruption Center is the accredited National Chapter of Transparency International in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan