Facebook CEO denies selling user data

YEREVAN, JANUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has ruled out the possibility of the social media giant selling user data.

“We do not sell user data, although very often the news media claim that we do”, he said in an op-ed for WSJ.

“The truth is, that selling user data would contradict our business interests since it would cut our service’s exclusive value for ads”.

Zuckerberg says Facebook does in fact collect certain data on users based on their “likes”, in order to show relevant ads.

He said that transparency, selection and control are the main principles for working with personal data.

