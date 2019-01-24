Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

14 injured in clashes between police and taxi drivers in Spain


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 14 people were injured in the clashes between the police and taxi drivers in Madrid, RIA Novosti reports.

10 out of 14 injured are protesters, three – police officers.

The taxi drivers hold strike, demanding the authorities to improve the provisions of the legislation relating to Uber and Cabify taxi services.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration