14 injured in clashes between police and taxi drivers in Spain

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 14 people were injured in the clashes between the police and taxi drivers in Madrid, RIA Novosti reports.

10 out of 14 injured are protesters, three – police officers.

The taxi drivers hold strike, demanding the authorities to improve the provisions of the legislation relating to Uber and Cabify taxi services.

