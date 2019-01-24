Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Blast rocks area close to Russian Embassy in Damascus, Syria


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in an area near the Russian Embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus, SANA news agency reported.

According to SANA, it was a “terror attack”.

Sputnik News reports a car bomb reportedly exploded in the al-Adawi district of Damascus, located close to the Russian Embassy. However, Syrian TV reported that there were no casualties as a result of the blast, only damages.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration