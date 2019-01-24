Blast rocks area close to Russian Embassy in Damascus, Syria

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred in an area near the Russian Embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus, SANA news agency reported.

According to SANA, it was a “terror attack”.

Sputnik News reports a car bomb reportedly exploded in the al-Adawi district of Damascus, located close to the Russian Embassy. However, Syrian TV reported that there were no casualties as a result of the blast, only damages.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan