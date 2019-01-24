Armenian authorities confirm re-opening criminal investigation into ex-chief bailiff’s Panama Papers case

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian authorities have confirmed reports that they have re-opened the criminal case into former MP Mihran Poghosyan’s involvement in offshore companies. The information first emerged in the Panama Papers scandal when Poghosyan was serving as Chief Compulsory Officer of Judicial Acts of Armenia.

Special Investigative Service spokesperson Marina Ohanjanyan confirmed the renewal of the investigation to ARMENPRESS.

She said that the dropped criminal case has been re-launched.

In his capacity of Chief Compulsory Officer of Judicial Acts, Poghosyan, a Justice Major General, was overseeing the enforcement of court rulings in Armenia. As a lawmaker, he was serving in parliament within the former ruling party, the Republican Party (HHK).

The initial criminal case was dropped by the Special Investigative Service in 2017.

Poghosyan resigned as Chief Compulsory Officer of Judicial Acts in 2016 when the Panama Papers reports including his name emerged. He nevertheless continued denying wrongdoing.

Poghosyan allegedly has shares in three companies registered in Panama. The initial criminal case was opened on illegal business activities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan