Armenian, Dutch prime ministers discuss development of economic ties in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte have held a meeting in Davos within the framework of the World Economic Forum, Pashinyan’s office said.

During the meeting the prime ministers attached importance to developing and enhancing economic relations between the two countries and implementing actions for expanding business ties.

Pashinyan and Rutte expressed conviction that great potential for economic partnership exists between Armenia and the Netherlands, the realization of which will contribute to higher commercial turnover.

The Armenian and Dutch prime ministers also exchanged ideas over implementing joint programs in agriculture, tourism and infrastructure.

The sides also touched upon partnership at the multilateral level, namely within the framework of the EU-Armenia CEPA deal.

The PMs expressed confidence that the productive realization of CEPA will contribute to economic and justice reforms in Armenia and the development of the Armenia-EU cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan