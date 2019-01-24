Minivan “with Armenian license plates” crashes in Russia, 1 dead

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 1 person has died and 4 others have been hospitalized when a minivan with Armenian license plates collided with a bus in Russia, the Armenian embassy said.

The crash happened in the Voronezh Oblast in the early morning of January 24.

According to the Armenian Embassy in Russia, the victim who suffered fatal injuries is the driver of the minivan. The four injured people were his passengers. The embassy said it is currently determining the citizenship of the victims.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan