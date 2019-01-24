Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

LIVE: Cabinet meeting


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The regular Cabinet meeting has kicked off.

Today’s session is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, because PM Nikol Pashinyan is in Davos for the World Economic Forum.

21 issues will be discussed.

