Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 January

Dutch PM congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment


YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

“Your Excellency,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your recent appointment as Prime Minister.

The free and competitive parliamentary election was a fitting culmination to the Velvet Revolution. The peaceful and democratic changes in Armenia have not gone unnoticed.

I look forward to working with you, at both bilateral and multilateral level, and I have every confidence that our countries will continue to cooperate constructively.

I greatly value our cooperation as part of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and within the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). I am sure it will lead to positive results.

I look forward to discussing these and other matters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

I wish you every success with the challenges you will face in consolidating the gains of the Velvet Revolution,” the message reads, as reported by the PM’s office.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration