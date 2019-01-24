Dutch PM congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

“Your Excellency,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your recent appointment as Prime Minister.

The free and competitive parliamentary election was a fitting culmination to the Velvet Revolution. The peaceful and democratic changes in Armenia have not gone unnoticed.

I look forward to working with you, at both bilateral and multilateral level, and I have every confidence that our countries will continue to cooperate constructively.

I greatly value our cooperation as part of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), and within the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). I am sure it will lead to positive results.

I look forward to discussing these and other matters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

I wish you every success with the challenges you will face in consolidating the gains of the Velvet Revolution,” the message reads, as reported by the PM’s office.