Prague receives inquiry of Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia on extraditing Narek Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor's Office of Prague has received the inquiry of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia on the extradition of Narek Sargsyan, the third president of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan's nephew, a representative of the Prosecutor's Office of Prague told “Ria Novosti”.

“Now works must be done to check the relevant documents. Only after that it will be announced if the extradition is possible or not”, he said.

According to Czech legislation, the justice minister makes a decision on the opportunity of extraditing foreign citizens and his decision can be not in line with the verdicts of the local courts.

Narek Sargsyan was internationally wanted until December 6, 2018 when he was arrested in Prague. The criminal case against Narek Sargsyan was initiated on June 26 2018 charged with obtaining, keeping, transporting and trading illegal weapons, armaments, explosive devices, as well as carrying out illegal movement and trade of narcotics.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan