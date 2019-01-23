We carried out our revolution with help of social media – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the thematic debate “Defining the future of democracy”. The debate was facilitated by Martin Wolf, associate editor and chief economics commentator at the Financial Times.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, speaking about the role of social media in Armenia, Pashinyan said. “In reality, we were able to carry out our revolution with the help of social media, since we were in media isolation and were able to achieve a breakthrough by using social media. Now I continue deliver live broadcasts on my Facebook page. As refers to the link between the media and free and fair elections, it should be checked what factors have influenced the results of elections, since one or two false news can have an impact on the results of the elections, which is a great problem. But what can we do in this case. It’s a major issue. I am proud to mention that our country has been recognized as a free country for internet, and this freedom gives an opportunity for exchange of information and transparency. Of course, it also creates great opportunities for false news, which undoubtedly has an impact on presenting the reality in our country and worldwide. I will be frank, I do not know what to do in this case. If someone knows, we all will be happy”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

