Pashinyan highlights strengthening democracy economically

YEREVAN, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The main challenge for the Government of Armenia is strengthening democracy economically. ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in Davos during thematic debate “Defining the future of democracy”.

Answering the question of Martin Wolf, the facilitator of the debate, Pashinyan noted that last month parliamentary elections took place in Armenia which were assessed as free, transparent and democratic.

“We have huge success on democracy but we also have big challenges and most important challenge is to make our democracy stronger economically. You know we had big problem for years and decades connected with electoral bribes, when people due to their poverty were actually forces to take electoral bribes. Of course, the revolution freed people from that duty, but now we have to make our citizens stronger and independent in economic sense.

You know there is small business, medium business, but we are going to create a new category like micro business and make this kind of business exempt from taxes with the hope to encourage and inspire our people and explain them that not only the government is responsible for overcoming their poverty, but also they should do something”, Pashinyan said.

“So our main challenge is to make our democracy stronger economically and we hope to attract new FDIs to our country because we were able to fight corruption, to establish real rule of law and we are going to make periodical simplifications to attract more FDIs to our country”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan