LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.65% to $1868.00, copper price down by 0.38% to $5962.00, lead price up by 0.15% to $2013.00, nickel price down by 0.81% to $11660.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $20700.00, zinc price up by 0.82% to $2587.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 5.26% to $36000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 10:04 House passes bill warning against US NATO pullout
- 09:49 US House adopts bill on imposing new sanctions against Syria supporters
- 09:39 Road condition update
- 08:58 European Stocks - 22-01-19
- 08:57 US stocks down - 22-01-19
- 08:56 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-01-19
- 08:55 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-01-19
- 08:54 Oil Prices Down - 22-01-19
- 01.22-22:11 Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev exchange views on future talks on NK conflict settlment
- 01.22-21:42 Pashinyan presents Armenia’s priorities as EAEU chairing country
- 01.22-20:32 Nikol Pashinyan meets with President of Brazil, Prime Ministers of Luxemoburg and Egypt
- 01.22-20:22 Pashinyan, Aliyev to have non-formal meeting in Davos
- 01.22-20:02 Riksdag will not delay signing Armenia-EU agreement – Speaker receives Ambassador of Sweden
- 01.22-19:40 Nikol Pashinyan gives interviews to a number of international news outlets
- 01.22-19:36 Armenia’s early parliamentary elections enjoy public trust – PACE report
- 01.22-18:23 PM Pashinyan meets Apple CEO Tim Cook
- 01.22-18:09 From traditional barbecue to legendary cognac – Forbes refers to Armenia culinary
- 01.22-18:00 Armenia, “Gazprom Armenia” agree on preserving domestic tariffs for gas – Pashinyan
- 01.22-17:53 Migration Service ready to provide maximal support to Armenian deportees from Netherlands
- 01.22-17:34 Former MP again arrested
- 01.22-17:32 EBRD ready to assist Armenian government’s reforms: Pashinyan meets Bank’s President in Davos
- 01.22-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-01-19
- 01.22-17:28 Asian Stocks - 22-01-19
- 01.22-16:46 New Chief of Staff-Secretary General of parliament staff named
- 01.22-16:21 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 01.22-16:13 DataArt wants to open center in Armenia
- 01.22-16:00 Armenian PM, ADB President agree to expand cooperation sectors
- 01.22-15:47 Azerbaijan needs enemy to deviate population’s attention from domestic problems, says blogger A. Lapshin
- 01.22-15:39 Pashinyan to pay working visit to Russia
- 01.22-15:36 Armenian PM meets with Mitsubishi, JICA and eBay executives in Davos
- 01.22-15:24 Ambassador says will try to boost Benin-Armenia relations as much as possible
- 01.22-15:14 Kazakhstan and Armenia enjoy close historic and cultural ties – Kazakh Secretary of State
- 01.22-15:04 Powers of three members of Yerevan City Council from My Step bloc suspended
- 01.22-14:04 Pashinyan to attend ceremony of transferring EAEU chairmanship to Armenia in Moscow
- 01.22-13:49 Retired general to be jailed again as court overrules bail decision
14:29, 01.20.2019
Viewed 1938 times Armenian resort town included in Top 5 winter destinations in CIS
16:48, 01.18.2019
Viewed 1870 times Armenia launches dialogue with EU member states on visa liberalization
12:34, 01.17.2019
Viewed 1680 times ‘Armenian art should definitely be presented here’, President Sarkissian says during visit to Abu Dhabi Louvre Museum
12:15, 01.18.2019
Viewed 1617 times President Sarkissian meets Armenian community representatives in Abu Dhabi
12:38, 01.21.2019
Viewed 1607 times ‘I feel like I’m an honorary Armenian’: Serena Williams starts learning Armenian