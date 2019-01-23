LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.65% to $1868.00, copper price down by 0.38% to $5962.00, lead price up by 0.15% to $2013.00, nickel price down by 0.81% to $11660.00, tin price up by 0.24% to $20700.00, zinc price up by 0.82% to $2587.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 5.26% to $36000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.