My Step faction discusses bills that received public reaction

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament on January 21 held a faction session during which two bills which received public reaction have been discussed, faction head Lilit Makunts told Armenpress.

“Internal working issues were discussed. We have also discussed two bills”, she said without providing any detail about the bills.

“The faction will release its approaches after final clarification. For us it’s also important to publicize the bills which are being discussed”, she said.

Asked whether the bill on changing the government’s composition has also been discussed, Lilit Makunts said they have not received the bill package yet in order to discuss.

The bill on changing the composition of the government has not been submitted to the Parliament yet.

According to the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of the Government of Armenia, the new government should consist of prime minister, two deputy PMs and ministers. The position of the first deputy PM will be removed.

According to the draft, there will be 12 ministries:

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of justice

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of nature protection

Ministry of education, science, cultural and sport

Ministry of defense

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technologies and military industry

Military of economic development and agriculture

Ministry of finance

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan