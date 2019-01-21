Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 January

PACE elects its Vice-Presidents


YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. At the opening of its Winter plenary Session today, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected its Vice-Presidents, Armenpress reports citing the PACE website.

PACE Vice-Presidents are the followings:

Boriana Åberg (Sweden)
Werner Amon (Austria)
Wlodzimierz Bernacki (Poland)
Rósa Björk Brynjólfsdóttir (Iceland)
Hendrik Daems (Belgium)
Susanne Eberle-Strub (Liechtenstein)
Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom)
Dzhema Grozdanova (Bulgaria)
Akif Çagatay Kiliç (Turkey)
Carmen Leyte (Spain)
Inese Libina-Egnere (Latvia)
Alvise Maniero (Italy)
Andreas Nick (Germany)
Joseph O’Reilly (Ireland)
Sanja Putica (Croatia)
Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter (Switzerland)
Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan)
Nicole Trisse (France)

Vice-Presidents are elected annually at the beginning of an ordinary session and remain in office until the opening of the next session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration