PACE elects its Vice-Presidents

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. At the opening of its Winter plenary Session today, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected its Vice-Presidents, Armenpress reports citing the PACE website.

PACE Vice-Presidents are the followings:

Boriana Åberg (Sweden)

Werner Amon (Austria)

Wlodzimierz Bernacki (Poland)

Rósa Björk Brynjólfsdóttir (Iceland)

Hendrik Daems (Belgium)

Susanne Eberle-Strub (Liechtenstein)

Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom)

Dzhema Grozdanova (Bulgaria)

Akif Çagatay Kiliç (Turkey)

Carmen Leyte (Spain)

Inese Libina-Egnere (Latvia)

Alvise Maniero (Italy)

Andreas Nick (Germany)

Joseph O’Reilly (Ireland)

Sanja Putica (Croatia)

Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter (Switzerland)

Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan)

Nicole Trisse (France)

Vice-Presidents are elected annually at the beginning of an ordinary session and remain in office until the opening of the next session.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan