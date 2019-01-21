PACE elects its Vice-Presidents
YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. At the opening of its Winter plenary Session today, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected its Vice-Presidents, Armenpress reports citing the PACE website.
PACE Vice-Presidents are the followings:
Boriana Åberg (Sweden)
Werner Amon (Austria)
Wlodzimierz Bernacki (Poland)
Rósa Björk Brynjólfsdóttir (Iceland)
Hendrik Daems (Belgium)
Susanne Eberle-Strub (Liechtenstein)
Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom)
Dzhema Grozdanova (Bulgaria)
Akif Çagatay Kiliç (Turkey)
Carmen Leyte (Spain)
Inese Libina-Egnere (Latvia)
Alvise Maniero (Italy)
Andreas Nick (Germany)
Joseph O’Reilly (Ireland)
Sanja Putica (Croatia)
Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter (Switzerland)
Samad Seyidov (Azerbaijan)
Nicole Trisse (France)
Vice-Presidents are elected annually at the beginning of an ordinary session and remain in office until the opening of the next session.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan