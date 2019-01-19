LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.64% to $1858.00, copper price up by 1.34% to $6045.00, lead price up by 1.02% to $1982.00, nickel price up by 1.26% to $11640.00, tin price up by 0.36% to $20700.00, zinc price up by 3.05% to $2569.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $38000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
