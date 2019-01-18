Italian Renco’s CEO assures construction of new power station in Yerevan will launch soon

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia Garegin Baghramyan on January 18 held a meeting with Giovanni Rubini, Chief Executive Officer at Italy’s Renco S.p.A., the ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting Giovanni Rubini provided information about the works carried out for the construction of new power station in Yerevan, praising the cooperation with the Armenian government. He said the works are being carried out in accordance with the timetable and without any obstacles. He assured that the financial summary of the program will be completed soon, and the construction works will launch.

Acting minister Baghramyan attached importance to the proper implementation of the construction works and the maintenance of the timetable.

250 million USD will be invested for the implementation of the program.

The construction will last 26 months and will involve 1000-1200 people.

230 jobs with high salaries will be created during the operation of the plant.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan