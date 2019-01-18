Tsarukyan assures there is no tension between Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. There is no tension between the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions of the Parliament, Gagik Tsarukyan – Prosperous Armenia faction leader, told reporters commenting on the January 16 clash between the MPs of the two factions, reports Armenpress.

“They are debates and talks. It’s normal, such talks happen in all families. You see that the situation gradually normalizes. It’s a new Parliament, talks are being held, everything will be very good”, he said.

During the January 16 session Bright Armenia faction MP Arman Babajanyan in his remarks touched upon the Armenian Ambassadors, including also former Ambassador to Ukraine Andranik Manukyan and criticized their activities.

The son of the former Ambassador Davit Manukyan from the Prosperous Armenia faction urged Babajanayan to stop the criticism, but the debate became more heated when Prosperous Armenia faction secretary Arman Abovyan said what Babajanyan said is a complete lie. Bright Armenia faction leader Edmon Marukyan also intervened which resulted in noise and heated altercation. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan tried to calm down the situation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan