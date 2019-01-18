18 die in Georgia from H1N1 complications

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 18 people, including a pregnant woman and a 10-month-old baby, have died in Georgia from H1N1 (Swine Flu)-related complications as of January 18, the Georgian media report.

Earlier it was reported about 17 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Georgian healthcare ministry has repeatedly stated that there is no threat of epidemic in the country.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan