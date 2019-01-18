Road condition update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 18, as of 09:30, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

Sotk-Karvachar, Lanjik-Mastara and Mirak, Charchakis villages of Aragatsotn province are difficult to pass.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed.

Drivers are urged to use winter ties while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles due to danger of avalanche.

