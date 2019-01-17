Artsakh defense minister visits several military units

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Artsakh, Major-General Karen Abrahamyan on January 17 visited a number of military units operating under the central command of the Defense Army, met with the commanding staff and soldiers, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meetings the defense minister attached importance to the comprehensive preparedness of each division and individual soldier, as well as the capacities to effectively implement the existing combat opportunities at any moment.

At the end of the working visit the minister gave respective instructions to the commanding staff on the ongoing and future activities.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan