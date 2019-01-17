Human Rights Watch slams Turkey and President Erdogan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Watch international organization has released the World Report 2019, which also touches upon Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports Armenpress.

In his introductory essay HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth ranks Turkey in the list of populist and dictatorial countries.

“Despite the mounting resistance, the forces of autocracy have been on the rise. Established autocrats and their admirers continued their disregard for basic rights. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan persisted in silencing independent voices and civic groups and locking up thousands for their presumed political views”, Kenneth Roth said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan