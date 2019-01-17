GDP in 2019 to be within 5.2-5.3% range – acting minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s GDP in 2019 is expected to be within 5.2-5.3% range, acting minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan told reporters after today’s Cabinet session.

“Some differences take place, they are linked with the structural changes that have occurred in the economy during the year. Last year the reprocessing industry had a greater impact in terms of growth. That phenomenon will have its final impact on the GDP growth rate”, the acting minister said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan