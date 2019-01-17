President’s wife visits Sharjah Institute for Heritage, suggests cooperation with Matenadaran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian First Lady Nune Sarkissian has visited the Sharjah Institute for Heritage where she met with Director of the institution Abdulaziz Al-Musallam, the president’s office said.

Sarkissian toured the institute and was briefed on the restoration works of ancient books and manuscripts. She said that Armenia has good specialists in this sphere and that the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Yerevan’s Matendaran can successfully cooperate.

Armenia’s participation at the annual cultural festival of Sharjah was also mulled.

Nune Sarkissian is in the UAE as part of President Armen Sarkissian’s official visit.

