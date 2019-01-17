Social Democrat Hunchakian Party congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s central board has sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The letter says: “Dear Mr. Pashinyan, the central board of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party congratulates you on your re-appointment to the high and responsible position of the Prime Minister of Armenia. The victory of the pan-national movement and the impressive results of your My Step bloc in the recent parliamentary elections prove that the citizen of Armenia trust the important mission to build more democratic, economically powerful and socially fair country on you.

That high trust vote, of course, brings great expectations not only to the citizens of Armenia, but also all Armenians, especially under the circumstances of numerous domestic and foreign problems and challenges facing the country. We are full of hope that you will continue steadily carrying out the radical reforms in different sectors of the country’s governance with high consciousness, in order to lay firm grounds for the rule of law, justice, full participation of the civil society in the political processes, by ruling out the unacceptable situation of the past.

Once again congratulations! We are ready for future cooperation for the glory of our Motherland and the Armenian people”.

