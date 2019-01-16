January 16th – UNESCO Beatles Day, or not? The story behind a peculiar fake news

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Years ago social media networks in the Spanish-speaking world began spreading information on January 16th being declared as an international day of The Beatles by UNESCO.

UNESCO Armenia office told ARMENPRESS that the organization had denied this news back in 2013 as disinformation.

However, in a world where unconfirmed or false information can spread rapidly online, this particular one was no exception. The disinformation spread to the extent that in certain countries fans of the legendary English rock band began celebrating January 16th as an international day of their favorite music band – without knowing that it all started from a disinformation.

To this day, news media in Armenia, Russia and Ukraine, among others, continue to erroneously refer to January 16th as Beatles Day.

And our very own reporter was in the process of preparing an homage article to The Beatles today.

However, there are indeed two facts that connect the famed English rock band with this date – it was January 16th 1957 when The Cavern club opened in Liverpool, where three years later The Beatles made their debut. And in 1964 on this day, the band’s I Want To Hold Your Hand made it to the number one of Cashbox magazine’s hit-list.

Anyhow, this bizarre story can also be a good occasion to listen to some of the legendary songs of the Beatles tonight.

