New Mayor of Jerusalem visits Armenian Patriarchate
YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion visited the Armenian Patriarchate where he met with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, Armenpress reports.
During the meeting Archbishop Nourhan Manougian congratulated Moshe Lion on being elected Mayor of Jerusalem and wished him good luck.
In his turn the Jerusalem Mayor congratulated the Armenian Patriarch on New Year and Christmas holidays.
At the meeting issues relating to the Patriarchate and Armenian community of Jerusalem were discussed.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:49 Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles
- 15:48 Armenia nominates candidate for WHO Europe Director first time in history
- 15:46 Moscow expects progress in NK conflict settlement in 2019 – Russian FM
- 15:11 Russian military launches tank battle exercises in Armenia
- 15:05 Court expected to deliver Kocharyan arrest/bail verdict on January 18
- 15:00 New Mayor of Jerusalem visits Armenian Patriarchate
- 14:45 European Commission launches €13 billion infrastructure investment project for Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia
- 14:31 Bill on changing government’s composition not submitted to Parliament yet – Speaker Mirzoyan
- 14:28 Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs begins in Paris
- 13:36 President Sarkissian proposes Mubadala Investment Company CEO to pay cognitive visit to Armenia
- 13:31 Parliamentary committee chair candidate vows higher attention to national minorities
- 13:28 Acting CSTO Secretary General congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 13:28 Government mulls replacing Diaspora Ministry with High Commissioner’s Office or Committee
- 13:24 Armenian market, brandy, carpets: “Madrilenians around the world” famous travel project releases report on Armenia
- 13:14 New parliament’s first heated clash: MP son defends ex-ambassador father’s name amid criticism, sparks noisy altercation
- 12:54 Kocharyan to submit another complaint to ECHR
- 12:38 Opposition lawmaker suggests parliamentary confirmation hearings for ambassador-designates, revision of Sargsyan-era appointees
- 12:13 Armenia, UAE to implement joint programs on environment protection
- 11:53 Armenian FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in France
- 11:40 Acting minister of education and science departs for US on working visit
- 11:28 President of Artsakh addresses message to participants of ARF World Congress
- 11:27 Korioun Khatchadourian appointed head of COAF Armenia
- 11:24 Mental hospital under criminal investigation for unlawful incarceration of healthy person
- 11:12 USHMM Early Warning Project ranks Turkey 8th among 162 countries with highest risk of committing new mass killings
- 10:45 ‘Brexit vote is bad news’ – European Parliament President
- 10:36 No drastic change will take place in Armenia’s foreign policy, says candidate for chairman of parliamentary committee
- 10:33 City of Moscow grants land for building first ever Armenian Catholic Church in Russian capital
- 10:30 Iranian Press TV’s journalist arrested in US
- 10:24 Head of UK Labor Party tables motion of no confidence after May defeat
- 10:20 Kurdish news media covers inaugural sitting of Armenian parliament as national minority MP chairs first sitting
- 10:00 Parliament to hold confirmation votes for committee chairs
- 09:56 ‘Risk of disorderly Brexit increases’, says EU’s Juncker
- 09:52 UK Parliament rejects Brexit deal
- 09:49 Armenian President meets with ALNOWAIS Investments Chairman in Abu Dhabi
- 09:46 Roads and weather update
10:09, 01.10.2019
Viewed 5200 times Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
09:06, 01.10.2019
Viewed 3459 times Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
15:32, 01.10.2019
Viewed 1772 times Importers abused individual luggage weight limit to smuggle vast amount of tomatoes from Turkey for commercial reasons, tax authorities warn of harsh measures
14:26, 01.09.2019
Viewed 1662 times AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan
15:21, 01.11.2019
Viewed 1560 times Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation