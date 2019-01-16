Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

New Mayor of Jerusalem visits Armenian Patriarchate


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion visited the Armenian Patriarchate where he met with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian, Armenpress reports.

During the meeting Archbishop Nourhan Manougian congratulated Moshe Lion on being elected Mayor of Jerusalem and wished him good luck.

In his turn the Jerusalem Mayor congratulated the Armenian Patriarch on New Year and Christmas holidays.

At the meeting issues relating to the Patriarchate and Armenian community of Jerusalem were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




